BOSTON (CBS) — Salt Bae’s Boston restaurant can reopen after violating coronavirus protocols – but with new restrictions including some on the international social media star himself. The city’s Licensing Board allowed Nusr-Et to resume operations immediately on Thursday after it was forced to shut down over the weekend for posing “an imminent threat to public health and public safety resulting from the ongoing and repeated failure to adhere to COVID-19 public safety standards.”

The trendy new steakhouse must follow a security and operations plan to ensure that everyone at the restaurant maintains social distancing, wears face masks and avoids forming lines. Neighbors complained of “massive crowds, unmasked people” congregating along Arlington Street.

The new plan also seeks to restrict how the celebrity chef, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, uses social media to feature the restaurant. On opening weekend he showcased the crowded scene outside the restaurant to his 30 million Instagram followers.

Salt Bae “will not post any photographs or videos of himself with patrons at the licensed premises on his personal Instagram account for the duration of the public health crisis in the City of Boston,” the rules state. He must be escorted by staff at all times inside the restaurant to make sure anyone approaching him for photos takes one quickly and no crowds form.

He is prohibited from engaging with patrons or the public outside his restaurant and cannot approach customers inside the restaurant for pictures.

Click here to read the full safety plan (PDF).

An attorney for the restaurant apologized to the Licensing Board this week and pledged to work cooperatively with the city. The board said managers have attended two staff training sessions detailing the new guidelines.