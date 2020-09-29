BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The restaurant owned by international social media star Salt Bae will stay closed for a few more days. Nusr-Et had a hearing in Boston Tuesday morning on its violations of coronavirus protocols.
The emergency appearance in front of the city’s Licensing Board came after it was shut down this weekend because the city said the trendy new steakhouse posed a “imminent threat to public health and public safety resulting from the ongoing and repeated failure to adhere to COVID-19 public safety standards.”
Boston police inspection reports show the restaurant was cited for having long lines, which is not allowed during the pandemic. The restaurant was also cited for staff and patrons not wearing masks.
“The board felt this was a necessary action due to the strain on city resources to respond to calls of lack of social distancing repeatedly since this restaurant was opened,” Licensing Board Chairwoman Kathleen Joyce said.
A lawyer for the restaurant opened by Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, apologized Tuesday. Attorney Dennis Quilty told the board that they are “very apologetic” and want to “work cooperatively” with the board, police department and other officials.
The restaurant will remain closed as the board plans to vote on how to proceed later in the week.
