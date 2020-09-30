BOSTON (CBS) — Sony Michel broke free for the two longest runs of his career on Sunday. On Wednesday, though, he landed on the Patriots’ injury report.
The third-year running back was limited in practice with a quad injury. Michel, who underwent offseason foot surgery, had not been on the injury report prior to Sunday’s game. Michel ran for 117 yards on just nine carries in that victory.
Receiver Julian Edelman (knee), left tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) and defnsive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder) were all limited as well. Special teamer Cody Davis didn’t practice due to a rib injury.
Wednesday saw the return of James White, Gunner Olszewski and Damien Harris to the practice field.
For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones was limited in practice due to a groin injury, while defensive end Alex Okafor was also limited with a hamstring injury. The other seven Chiefs listed with injuries were all full participants in Wednesday’s practice, as the Chiefs deal with the short turnaround of having played on Monday Night Football.
The full injury report from Wednesday is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Cody Davis (rib)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
RB Sony Michel (quad)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)
FULL PARTICIPATION
No players listed
CHIEFS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No players listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Chris Jones (groin)
DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)
C Austin Reiter (knee)
T Mitchell Schwartz (ankle)
S Juan Thornhill (knee)
CB Charvarius Ward (hand)
G Andrew Wylie (illness)