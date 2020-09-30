BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots offense is getting some reinforcements as they prepare for a big Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Three players returned to practice on Wednesday, including running back James White.
White missed the last two games after his father was killed in a car accident ahead of New England’s Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Wednesday was the first time he practiced with the team since the family tragedy.
Also returning on Wednesday were running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski, both of whom started the season on IR. Wednesday was the first day both were eligible to return to practice, and the Patriots now have 21 days to active them to the team’s active roster.
Harris was a standout in training camp but hurt his pinky finger just ahead of the season and had to undergo surgery. He was placed on IR to give the Patriots a little more roster flexibility as Harris recovered. Harris will now join a backfield of Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor, all of whom had impressive showings in New England’s 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots are averaging a league-best 178 rushing yards per game this season, though having quarterback Cam Newton averaging 50 rush yards per game certainly helps up that total.
A foot injury sidelined Olszewski for Week 1, and it later landed the receiver on IR. He could give New England a little more depth at receiver, joining Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers as Newton’s options in the passing game.
Beau Allen or Yodny Cajuste were not spotted at Wednesday’s practice, the first day those two were eligible to come off IR.