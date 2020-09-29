MALDEN (CBS) – Massachusetts students can expect to take the MCAS tests next spring, state education commissioner Jeff Riley said Tuesday.

Riley made the announcement at the Board of Education’s monthly meeting in Malden.

“The federal government has signaled that they will likely not be allowing a waiver for any testing. We have told superintendents very clearly that we do anticipate administering the MCAS tests this spring,” he said.

“It is likely we are going to be pushing back the makeup tests that we typically do in the fall until later in January.”

Massachusetts lawmakers have been debating a bill that would suspend the MCAS exams for four years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, which was introduced in June by State Senator Jo Comerford of Northampton, would put a pause on the MCAS graduation requirement through the 2023-2024 school year.

Supporters argue students should not have to worry about coronavirus and high-stakes testing.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s largest teachers union, has endorsed the legislation.

Opponents, like the advocacy group Massachusetts Parents United, argue that a standardized learning assessment is needed now more than ever.