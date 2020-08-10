Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts lawmakers will accept written testimony Monday on legislation that would suspend the MCAS exams for four years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill, which was introduced in June by State Senator Jo Commerford of Northampton, would put a pause on the MCAS graduation requirement through the 2023-2024 school year.
The legislation would also create a commission to study MCAS alternatives.
Lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Education will accept written testimony on the bill until 5 p.m. Monday.
Supporters argue students should not have to worry about coronavirus and high-stakes testing.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s largest teachers union, has endorsed the legislation.