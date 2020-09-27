Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots officially placed center David Andrews on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least three games with a thumb injury.
New England also placed rookie linebacker Josh Uche on IR with a foot injury.
Andrews reportedly broke his thumb and was expected to undergo surgery.
In corresponding moves, the team announced offensive lineman James Ferentz to the 53-man roster.
The Patriots also added defensive lineman Nick Thurman and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
New England takes on the Oakland Raiders Sunday at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.
