BOSTON (CBS) — When David Andrews showed up to practice on Thursday sporting a big wrap or a cast on his right thumb, it didn’t look good. Now we know the details.
Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Friday that the Patriots’ center suffered a broken thumb last week, an injury which required surgery.
Glazer said the Patriots might explore having Andrews snap with his left hand this week, but most likely, the offensive captain will not be in action against the Raiders and perhaps even longer.
Big hit for Patriots and Cam as starting center David Andrews broke thumb on his snapping hand and actually had surgery on it this week. Trying to snap with other hand but likely out this week and potentially more @NFLonFOX
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 25, 2020
Andrews, 28, missed all of last season due to blood clots found in his lungs. He returned this year and has been on the field for 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
If Andrews can’t play, the Patriots will likely need to shuffle their line and/or elevate a player from the practice squad in order to try to maintain the league’s ninth-ranked rushing attack and eighth-ranked passing offense.