CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that President Donald Trump made “a very inappropriate comment” when he declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election.
“Obviously there’s a winner of an election and a loser of an election. With a current incumbent, whether you’re the president or on the planning board, there has to be a smooth transition of power,” Sununu said. “I think everybody should understand that that’s the expectation up and down the ballot.”
RELATED: Gov. Baker Calls Trump’s Comments ‘Appalling’
Trump was asked at a news conference Wednesday whether he was committed to a peaceful transfer of power.
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” he said. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)