BOSTON (CBS) — A fired-up Gov. Charlie Baker slammed President Donald Trump for not committing to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose November’s election. Baker was asked at his news conference on Thursday to respond to Trump’s comments.
“It is appalling and outrageous that anyone suggest for a minute, that if they lose an election they’re not going to leave,” Baker said. “That peaceful transfer of power is what the people in this country rely on when they go to vote.”
Trump told a reporter on Wednesday “we’re going to have to see what happens” when asked if he would commit to a peaceful transition in case he loses. He added that he doesn’t believe he will lose.
“There won’t be a transfer, frankly — there’ll be a continuation,” Trump said.
Baker said following the will of the people is “fundamentally why there is a United States of America in the first place.”
“How many times in an election have we heard the words, ‘the people have spoken?’” Baker said. “A huge part of this nation’s glory – to the extent it exists as a beacon to others – is the peaceful transfer of power, based on the vote of the people of this country.”
The Republican governor added that “those of us who serve in public life will do everything we can to make sure that the people’s will is followed through and executed on.”