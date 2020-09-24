BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots captain David Andrews returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session, but the center was sporting a rather large wrap on his right hand and thumb.

Andrews was on the field during the opening portion of practice, which was open to the media. Several reporters shared photos of what looks to be a pretty serious protective measure taken for Andrews’ right thumb.

David Andrews is back at Patriots practice, but his right thumb is heavily wrapped. pic.twitter.com/K7xOUjHI9b — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 24, 2020

C David Andrews has returned to Patriots practice. RB James White and practice squad TE Jake Burt are the only absences. Andrews has his right thumb heavily wrapped. pic.twitter.com/BJWEzCUj4O — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 24, 2020

David Andrews has returned to #Patriots practice with a heavy wrap around his right thumb and wrist. James White remains absent to be with his family. Practice-squad TE Jake Burt also missing. pic.twitter.com/S7FUHcxRio — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 24, 2020

Adding to Andrews: he was going through individual drills during media portion but was keeping his right arm elevated. We don’t see any live contact. Will have to wait for the injury report to see how much he’s participating beyond individuals. #Patriots https://t.co/D60kobGYw2 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 24, 2020

Considering Andrews uses that hand to snap the ball and to ward off 300-plus pound defenders, not being at full strength in that particular area figures to be an issue.

Andrews has taken 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season, after missing all of last year due to blood clots in his lungs.

An update on Andrews’ participation level will be provided later on Thursday afternoon.