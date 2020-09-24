CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots captain David Andrews returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session, but the center was sporting a rather large wrap on his right hand and thumb.

Andrews was on the field during the opening portion of practice, which was open to the media. Several reporters shared photos of what looks to be a pretty serious protective measure taken for Andrews’ right thumb.

Considering Andrews uses that hand to snap the ball and to ward off 300-plus pound defenders, not being at full strength in that particular area figures to be an issue.

Andrews has taken 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season, after missing all of last year due to blood clots in his lungs.

An update on Andrews’ participation level will be provided later on Thursday afternoon.

