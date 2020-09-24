BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots center David Andrews was spotted on the practice field on Thursday with a giant wrap on his right thumb. But Andrews wasn’t actually a participant in Thursday’s session, one of two players who sat out as the team prepares for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is the second straight day that Andrews has missed practice with the injury, putting his status for Sunday’s game into question. Though he was on the field for individual drills, he did not take part in any team drills on Thursday.

Running back James White was the other player who did not participate Thursday. White is still away from the team after his father was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Linebacker Josh Uche also popped back on the injury report with a foot ailment, which kept him inactive for New England’s first two games of the season. Kyle Dugger was also added to Thursday’s report with an ankle injury. Both players were limited at Thursday’s practice.

Here is the full practice/injury report for both teams on Thursday:

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews (hand)

RB James White (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Brandon Copeland (knee)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (ankle)

LB Josh Uche (foot)

RAIDERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown (calf)

G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness)

RB Josh Jacobs (hip)

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)

TE Darren Waller (knee)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Bryan Edwards (foot)

WR Henry Ruggs III (knee/hamstring)

T Sam Young (groin)