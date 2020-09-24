ARLINGTON (CBS) – A nine-year-old boy from Arlington is heading back to school Thursday, two days after he was sent home for sneezing. Lancinet Keita has been cleared to return to class by his doctor, his father told WBZ-TV.
Lancinet said he sneezed two times at Bishop Elementary School Tuesday and his teacher told him to go to the nurse. His father, Thierno Keita, said he then got a call from the nurse asking him to come pick up his son.
Lancinet said he felt fine but the fourth grade student was told he could not to return to school until he gets a negative Covid-19 test.
Lancinet Keita is ready to return to school today after his dad says he was sent home for sneezing in class. His father has his doctors note clearing him of the coronavirus— in hand. @wbz pic.twitter.com/tHvEMzL4VI
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) September 24, 2020
In a statement Tuesday, the school said the decision to send Lancinet home “was made both out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with district protocols related to COVID-19.”