BOSTON (CBS) – The Sam Adams Tap Room at Faneuil Hall will reopen on Wednesday after closing in July because of an influx of out-of-state visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.
The business says “things will be a little different than last time” when they shut down only three weeks after welcoming customers back.
Sam Adams said it will now be open Wednesday and Thursday 2-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12-8 p.m., and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays. The tap room will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
“We will utilize a mix of outdoor patio reservations and walk-in tables and we’ve revamped our mandatory house rules,” Sam Adams said.
Reservations will be available for 3-6 people. Seatings are for blocks of 1 hour and 45 minutes.
A list of house rules can be found on the Sam Adams Tap Room website. Customers are asked to read them before visiting to make the check-in process go smoothly.