Cam Newton Not Worried About Next Contract, Focused On Getting Better For PatriotsCam Newton isn't thinking about his next payday.

Pastrnak Named To NHL First All-Star Team; Rask Finishes Second In Vezina VotingDavid Pastrnak continues to earn some NHL honors for his career season in 2019-20. On Monday night, the Bruins right winger was named to the NHL First All-Star team for the first time in his career.

NFL Fines Three Coaches, Teams For Mask Violations -- Bill Belichick Could Be NextThe NFL has thrown the flag on three coaches for not wearing masks -- or not wearing them properly -- on the sideline over the weekend. And Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be next.

Jazmyn Jackson On Athletes Unlimited Softball: 'These Are Some Talented Women Out Here'Jazmyn Jackson discusses her experience in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited Softball and using her platform to discuss racial injustice.

Marcus Smart Says His Post-Game 2 Blowout Electrified CelticsMarcus Smart lashed out at his Celtics teammates after the team fell into an 0-2 hole to the Miami Heat, but that inspired them to have on of their best games of the playoffs on Saturday night.