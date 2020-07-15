Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Sam Adams is closing its Faneuil Hall taproom patio because of too many visitors from out-of-state coronavirus hot spots.
The outdoor roof deck will be shutting down just three weeks after it reopened.
The company said it’s a tough decision but they want to make sure all of their employees and guests are safe.
“Due to the influx of out-of-state visitors from COVID-19 hotspots to our taproom, we are closing our rooftop patio out of an abundance of caution for our guests and coworkers,” the taproom posted on Facebook. “While we love welcoming visitors to the taproom, we also know we need to do our part to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
The taproom will remain open for to-go orders.