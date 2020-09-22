BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Common could be revamped if new designs by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department are approved. Proposed changes include an expansion to the Frog Pond, an expanded playground, a splash pad, seating options, and more space for events.
There would be an updated baseball diamond, soccer field, and tennis courts with the nearest bathrooms being fully accessible. The visitor’s center would also be updated.
More benches are planned for in the designs, along with more pathways, including to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King memorial that is in the works.
A fenced-in dog park is in the proposal.
For more information or to learn how the public can give feedback, visit the Boston Common Master Plan’s website.