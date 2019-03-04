WEATHER ALERT:School Closings, Delays
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Common, Boston MLK Memorial, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.


BOSTON (CBS) – A striking new memorial honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King is coming to the Boston Common.

“The Embrace” by Hank Willis Thomas emerged as the winning design from the five finalists that were announced last September. It’s envisioned as a 22-foot high sculpture made from mirror finish bronze and is inspired by images of the Kings locked arm-in-arm at protests and marches.

The Embrace by Hank Willis Thomas (Image credit: King Boston)

“I am proud to see a project selected that embodies the spirit of love and compassion that the Kings demonstrated throughout their lives,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.

“The Embrace” will be located not far from the Parkman Bandstand.

The design for The Embrace on Boston Common (King Boston)

King Boston says it has raised more than half of the $12 million for the full project, which includes a center for economic justice in Roxbury, a new documentary about the Kings’ “pivotal years” in 1950s Boston and a $1 million partnership with Twelfth Baptist Church to do MLK-related programming.

The memorial is expected to be unveiled in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s