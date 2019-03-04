



BOSTON (CBS) – A striking new memorial honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King is coming to the Boston Common.

“The Embrace” by Hank Willis Thomas emerged as the winning design from the five finalists that were announced last September. It’s envisioned as a 22-foot high sculpture made from mirror finish bronze and is inspired by images of the Kings locked arm-in-arm at protests and marches.

“I am proud to see a project selected that embodies the spirit of love and compassion that the Kings demonstrated throughout their lives,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.

“The Embrace” will be located not far from the Parkman Bandstand.

King Boston says it has raised more than half of the $12 million for the full project, which includes a center for economic justice in Roxbury, a new documentary about the Kings’ “pivotal years” in 1950s Boston and a $1 million partnership with Twelfth Baptist Church to do MLK-related programming.

The memorial is expected to be unveiled in 2020.