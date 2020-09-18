BOSTON (CBS) – Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from the coronavirus. He made the announcement during the broadcast of the Red Sox-Yankees game Friday night.
In the fourth inning, Ortiz was a guest from his home in the Dominican Republic. He said he was asymptomatic and took his final test Thursday, which came back negative.
He told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche he is “feeling great.”
Here's @davidortiz telling Dave O'Brien, @Jerry_Remyand @Eck43 about his bout(and his brother's too) with #COVID19
His brother also had Covid-19 and spent a week in the hospital, causing him to lose 25 pounds. There have been more than 106,000 cases of the virus in the Dominican Republic.
Last year, Ortiz was seriously injured after he was shot in the back while in the Dominican Republic. He was flown back to Boston where he underwent several surgeries.