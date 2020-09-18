BOSTON (CBS) — Due to some series ending faster than out West, the Eastern Conference has had a bit of a head start on its final series. In the coming days, the West will be able to make up some ground.
That’s because the NBA announced most of the remaining schedule for the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. After Game 3 on Saturday night, the teams will have to wait around until Wednesday for Game 4.
That long gap is due to ESPN — the network which is broadcasting this series — airing Monday Night Football on Monday, and due to the Western Conference finals between the Lakers and Nuggets taking place on Tuesday night.
The remainder of the Celtics-Heat schedule is below.
Game 3: Saturday, Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m.
Game 4: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8:30 p.m.
Game 5*: Friday, Sept, 25, 8:30 p.m.
Game 6*: Sunday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Game 7*: TBD
* if necessary
Previously, only Games 1-3 had been scheduled for the Celtics and Heat, though the Monday Night Football conflict had been known.
The long gap between Games 3 and 4 could be helpful to Boston, as Gordon Hayward is reportedly nearing a return.