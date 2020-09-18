BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are in some trouble. But they may be getting a boost.
According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, “the hope” is that Gordon Hayward will be able to play on Saturday night in Game 3 against the Heat. A clearer picture of his status will be known after he gets in some more work on Friday.
Gordon Hayward is progressing toward returning for Game 3 of Celtics-Heat after feeling good in Wednesday’s post-practice workout, a source with knowledge of the situation told @TheAthleticNBA. He expects to get more on-court work Friday with the hope of playing Saturday.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 18, 2020
Hayward has been out of action since Aug. 17, when he suffered an ankle injury during Game 1 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Prior to suffering the injury, Hayward played in seven games in the bubble, averaging 18.7 points with 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He left the bubble to receive treatment in the Boston area, but returned to the Celtics earlier this month, and he’s watched as the Celtics have fallen behind the Heat 2-0 in their Eastern Conference finals series.
Given how close he is to a return, if Hayward isn’t able to play in Game 3, it seems likely that he’ll be ready for Game 4, which won’t be played until Wednesday.