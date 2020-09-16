SUDBURY (CBS) – Two Massachusetts police departments are now looking for a masked man who has been showing up mysteriously at homes.
The first incident was in Lincoln back on September 5. A doorbell camera showed a man wearing a full skull face mask, a hooded zipped up jacket and gloves standing at the front door of a house on a secluded road in 85 degree weather. He banged on the door, rang the bell and left. No one was home at the time.
Lincoln Police released a photo of the man hoping to identify him. They said he may have left on a motorcycle or a dirt bike.
Sudbury Police now say a man wearing a similar outfit on a black scooter went into the garage of a home on Route 117 Monday afternoon.
Investigators said the homeowner confronted him and he claimed he was selling magazines.
If anyone saw the man or has information about him, please call Sudbury Police at 978-443-1042.