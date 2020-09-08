BOSTON (CBS) – Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu is reportedly planning to run for mayor next year. Mayor Marty Walsh told the Boston Globe Wu called him to let him know about her decision.
Walsh said he was simply answering a reporter’s question.
At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Walsh did not say much more about the conversation with Wu.
“A reporter from the Globe asked me the question if I had received a call. He had heard that I got a call from the councilor and I just confirmed I did,” Walsh said. “When I say no comment to you guys and I know an answer, it’s pretty not fair to do.”
Wu has not confirmed or denied the Globe report. In a statement, Wu’s spokeswoman told WBZ, “Councilor Wu believes that in this moment of hardship in our city, each one of us should be asking ourselves how we can make a difference in strengthening our communities and fighting for change that matches the scale and urgency of our current challenges.”