BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots haven’t played a football game yet, but their mid-week injury report features some rather big names.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore — the reining NFL Defensive Player of the Year — was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring issue. It’s a new issue for Gilmore, who was not on Wednesday’s injury report.
Still on the list is wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was on the report for the second straight day as a limited participant due to a knee issue.
Receiver Gunner Olszewski was likewise a limited participant for the second straight day, though his issue is a foot injury.
Rookie tight end Dalton Keene was also added to Thursday’s report as limited with a neck injury.
Right tackle Yodny Cajuste missed his second straight practice, and he’ll be heading to IR, according to a report.
On the positive side, Chase Winovich went from a limited participant on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday, while Cassh Maluai was a limited participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice with a knee issue.
The full Patriots-Dolphins Thursday injury report is below:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Yodny Cajuste – Knee
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Julian Edelman – Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore – Hamstring
TE Dalton Keene – Neck
WR Gunner Olszewski – Foot
FULL AVAILABILITY
DL Chase Winovich – Shoulder
MIAMI DOLPHINS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Clayton Fejedelem – Pectoral
TE Mike Gesicki – Glute
CB Xavien Howard – Knee
CB Byron Jones – Achilles
WR DeVante Parker – Hamstring
LB Kyle Van Noy – Hand
WR Preston Williams – Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Tua Tagovailoa – Hip