Cam Newton: 'I Don't Get Butterflies. I Give 'Em'Cam Newton let it be known on Thursday afternoon that he will not be feeling any such feeling in the days and hours leading up to kickoff.

Fantasy Football 2020: Start Jared Goff, Sit Aaron Rodgers In Week 1The Fantasy Football Today crew is back to give advice on who you should have in the lineup and who to stay away from in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Patriots Placing Yodny Cajuste On Injured ReserveOffensive lineman Yodny Cajuste's NFL debut will have to wait. Again.

Stephon Gilmore Added To Patriots Injury Report With Hamstring Issue; Edelman Still LimitedThe Patriots haven't played a football game yet, but their mid-week injury report features some rather big names.

Reports: 2020-21 NBA Season Won't Start Before Christmas Day, May Not Tip Off Until 2021Soak in the NBA playoffs while you can. It may be a while before we see professional basketball after the NBA leaves the Orlando bubble.