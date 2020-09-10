BOSTON (CBS) — Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste’s NFL debut will have to wait. Again.
The offensive tackle will be placed on injured reserve to start the season, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
The Patriots plan to place OT Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve. Cajuste would be eligible to return after three games. He's missed the last two practices with a knee injury.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 10, 2020
Under the unique IR rules of 2020, the Patriots can bring an unlimited number of players off IR and onto the active roster. The wait time to do so is only three weeks. So moves such as this one should become quite common in Foxboro as Bill Belichick tweaks his roster throughout the year.
Cajuste has been in the mix to potentially vie for a starting job at right tackle, with Marcus Cannon having opted out of the season. However, it’s seemingly been Jermaine Eluemunor who has looked the part of a starter through training camp.
The Patriots spent a third-round pick (101st overall) on Cajuste in 2019, who was a three-year starter at West Virginia. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Cajuste missed his entire rookie season after undergoing surgery on his quadriceps in April.