MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A man accused of randomly breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire is due in court Tuesday.
Jose Polanco Diaz, 24, was arrested Friday, hours after police say he broke into an apartment on Auburn Street carrying a machete before he assaulted a woman in her sleep. She woke up and managed to get away.
Police released a surveillance photo Friday afternoon of the man they were looking for, later identified as Diaz.
“We know that he is a stranger to these people, so this was not targeted in any way,” said Heather Hamel, the public information officer of the Manchester Police Department. “It just appears like it’s a stranger that broke into somebody’s apartment and then assaulted them.”
Diaz is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, burglary, and criminal threatening, all of which are felonies.
He will be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court North in Manchester.