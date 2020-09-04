CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Manchester NH News

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A woman woke up to a man with a machete sexually assaulting in her in an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the apartment on Auburn Street just after 9 a.m. The woman’s boyfriend told them she woke up to a man attacking her, but she was able to get away and get out of the apartment. She said the man had a machete.

Police are still looking for him and released a surveillance photo Friday afternoon.

“The suspect is described as a black male, skinny, in his 30’s with an afro. He was last seen wearing a green or black shirt and shorts,” Manchester Police said in a statement.

Manchester Police say the man in this surveillance image is the one they’re looking for in the attack. (Photo credit: Manchester, N.H. Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 603-668-8711.

Comments
  1. JimStark says:
    September 4, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Manchester NH = the new(er) Lawrence Ma

    Reply

Leave a Reply