MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A woman woke up to a man with a machete sexually assaulting in her in an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the apartment on Auburn Street just after 9 a.m. The woman’s boyfriend told them she woke up to a man attacking her, but she was able to get away and get out of the apartment. She said the man had a machete.
Police are still looking for him and released a surveillance photo Friday afternoon.
“The suspect is described as a black male, skinny, in his 30’s with an afro. He was last seen wearing a green or black shirt and shorts,” Manchester Police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call them at 603-668-8711.
