Report: Patriots Releasing Kickers Justin Rohrwasser And Nick FolkBill Belichick went off the board when he selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the draft. It seems as though he might have reached too far.

Cam Newton Shares Excitement For Deshaun Watson's Big-Money Deal With TexansCam Newton may be playing on a short-term, low-money deal this year for the Patriots. But that's not stopping him from feeling some genuine excitement for a fellow QB cashing in with a big-money deal.

Patriots Release Running Back Lamar MillerA crowded Patriots backfield has gained a little bit more space.

Patriots Roster Cuts Tracker: Pats Cut 24 Players, Including Both Kickers, J.J. Taylor, Cassh Maluia, Lamar MillerKeep track of all the Patriots' roster moves as they get down to 53 players before Saturday afternoon's deadline.

Red Sox Earn Split Of Doubleheader With 3-2 Win Over Blue JaysThe Red Sox salvaged a split of their doubleheader as the "road" team at Fenway Park with a 3-2 over the Blue Jays on Friday night to halt a five-game losing streak.