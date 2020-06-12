BOSTON (CBS) — Racism is a public health crisis in Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday. The mayor proposed to the Boston City Council that a total of $12 million, or 20%, of the police overtime budget be reallocated. “The money will be invested instead in community program for youth, for homelessness, for people struggling with the effects of inequality,” he said.
“We’re determined to accelerate our work towards systemic change to renew our nation’s and our city’s promise of equal opportunity and justice for every single person,” said Walsh. “The health impacts of historic and systemic racism are clear.”
Boston Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said, “Racism is a driving force that shapes access to the social determinants of health, like housing, education, and employment. It’s a barrier to health equity for all Bostonians.”
The health commission will work with the city, including the police department, to fight the impact of racism in Boston.
Walsh also said the Boston Police Department has completed a review of its use of force policy and already implemented several reforms, including the requirement that officers intervene when they see an unnecessary use of force.
“I can also announce that moving forward the Boston Police Department will no longer use the hair test for evidence of drug use in officers or recruits. I want to thank the police unions in their partnership in this decision that we’re able to eliminate the hair test here in the city of Boston,” said Walsh.
A further breakdown of Walsh’s proposed reallocation includes:
- “$3 million to implement our public health declaration,
- $1 million support trauma response and counseling at the Boston Public Health Commission,
- $2 million dollars for community investments to other city departments, including violence prevention, language access, food security, immigrant advancement, elder support, and the Human Rights Commission
- $2 million for programming supporting minority and women-owned businesses,
- $2 million for housing security and ending youth homelessness,
- $2 million for emergency clinicians and mental health supports to provide through the Boston Police Department when they respond to crisis.”