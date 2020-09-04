Comments (2)
PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Someone poured white paint all over Plymouth Rock overnight.
The vandalism was discovered early Friday morning.
Plymouth Police told WBZ-TV they’re looking into it.
The rock was spray-painted red back in February and police later charged a 17-year-old in that incident.
The rock marks the 1620 voyage of the Mayflower to North America and is known as the ‘Landing Place of the Pilgrims.’
According to the state, more than a million visitors come to Pilgrim Memorial State Park each year to see Plymouth Rock and the Mayflower II museum.
It should be noted that the Pilgrims first landed in Provincetown, not Plymouth. That being noted, vandalism in never acceptable.