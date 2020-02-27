PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Plymouth police are seeking charges against a 17-year-old boy in connection with 11 instances of vandalism, including red spray paint on Plymouth Rock, found the morning of Feb. 17. The boy has not been identified.
An investigation into vandalism revealed that 11 different properties were vandalized with red spray paint in the downtown and waterfront areas of Plymouth, police said. These properties included Plymouth Rock, the Pilgrim Maiden, the Four Fathers monument, a town map and other decorative features in the town.
Police said they have been reviewing security footage, and that they now believe one person was responsible for all the instances of vandalism. The 17-year-old boy they have identified will be charged with 11 counts of vandalism and one count of trespassing.
The red spray paint was cleaned up within 24 hours due to help from the Plymouth DPW and town volunteers, police said.
Sienna . I agree that Tiffany `s story is flabbergasting… final friday I were given a superb Fiat Multipla on account that getting a cheque for $5196 this ultimate 4 weeks and-also, ten k last-month . it is actualy the most financialy worthwhile Ive ever had . I started this three months ago and pretty a great deal immediately away began to bring in minimum $eighty five p/h . Why no longer try here http://works.exzu.com
It’s the national monument to the Forefathers – not “Four Fathers”.