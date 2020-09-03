Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts health officials reported 393 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in the state Thursday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 119,819 while the total number of deaths is 8,870.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 0.9%.
There were 31,584 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 1,801,585 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there are 312 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of four from Wednesday. There are 61 patients currently in intensive care.