Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) — Good news for dino geeks: Jurassic Quest is extending its stay at Gillette Stadium this month.
The drive-thru exhibit featuring 70-plus animatronic dinosaurs is now selling tickets for dates from Sept. 4 through Sept. 20, 2020. The exhibit was previously scheduled to stay in Foxboro only through Sept. 13.
The interactive experience featuring a 50-foot Megalodon and 80-foot Spinosaurus costs $49 per vehicle and $80 for larger vehicles seating 9-15 people. Tickets can be booked online here.
Jurassic Quest says staff will be making sure that social distancing protocols inside the stadium are followed.