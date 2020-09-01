Bill Belichick's Subway Commercial Makes Triumphant DebutBill Belichick's first Subway commercial debuted on Tuesday and it's ... pretty good!

Bill Belichick's Praise Of Cam Newton Is Rather Effusive -- What's It Mean?!Bill Belichick was interviewed on Sirius XM radio this week and was asked about his new quarterback. Belichick's answer was quite extensive.

CBS Sports Announces SEC On CBS Schedule For 2020, Highlighted By Alabama-LSU November 14The SEC is just a few weeks away from kickoff and CBS Sports will be there with coverage each Saturday through the season.

New Book Reveals Unique Chain Of Command When Patriots Signed Antonio BrownBill Belichick is not fully autonomous when it comes to opening up the Patriots' purse strings. In certain scenarios, he has needed to seek approval from the big boss ... and also from the quarterback.

In The End, Bruins' Bubble Trip Feels Like A Tremendous WasteFrom October through March, the Bruins had one of the best seasons in their history, and now they have nothing to show for it.