ANDOVER (CBS) – The Andover School Committee is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon to consider possible litigation after some teachers refused to go into school buildings and opted to work outside.

The Andover Education Association (AEA) decided teachers would not enter the building during an emergency vote last week. The school district opted for a hybrid learning plan for students because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is simply not safe at this time for students and staff to be working together in crowded settings inside these buildings,” said Matthew Bach, AEA president, about the union’s vote.

On Monday, Andover Public Schools released a statement, saying the union’s actions show “a disregard for our families.”

“The Andover Education Association might believe this is a ‘workplace safety action,’” the district said in its statement. “It is, in fact, considered an illegal work stoppage.”

The Andover School Committee is slated to meet at 4:30 p.m. to discuss “options for litigation, based on today’s activity by the AEA.”

Monday marked the first day of professional development for teachers before classes begin September 16. Andover Public Schools said development sessions will continue Tuesday as scheduled.

“Today’s action by the Andover Education Association (AEA) shows a disregard for our families and students, who have confidence in the district’s work to ensure our buildings are safe for our students and staff,” the statement said. “Our families overwhelmingly chose the hybrid model for their children to return to school this fall. The AEA’s actions appear to align more with the state’s union leadership than with the needs of our students, especially where the administration and school committee representatives have provided the AEA with reliable information that all of our school buildings are safe and ready to be occupied.”