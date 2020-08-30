FALMOUTH (CBS) – For the second straight day, the Steamship Authority announced that a vessel employee has tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, changes were made to Sunday’s schedule.

The Steamship Authority did not disclose the employee’s position. The employee recently worked on the M/V Woods Hole and M/V Governor.

It is not yet known if the positive test is related to another M/V Woods Hole employee that tested positive on Friday.

Because of the two positive tests, “out of an abundance of caution and given the proximity of the two incidents,” the Steamship Authority said it is taking several precautionary steps “to limit possible spread of the disease between its crew members, to ensure its continuity of its operations, and to maintain the safety of the public and its employees.”

The M/V Woods Hole will be removed from service on Sunday

In addition, the first three trips of the M/V Governor were canceled between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven on Sunday.

Both vessels were scheduled to be cleaned by outside vendors in addition to daily cleanings that all Steamship Authority vessels are currently subject to.

The Steamship Authority said it is unlikely that either employee had prolonged exposure to any member of the public during their shifts.