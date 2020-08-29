Comments
FALMOUTH (CBS) – The Steamship Authority is taking containment steps after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The worker, who is not being identified, last worked on a ferry that left from Hyannis for Martha’s Vineyard at noon Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The employee learned of the positive test result the following Friday and informed the Steamship Authority immediately.
The Steamship Authority informed other crew who may have had contact with the employee and cleaned the ship thoroughly.
Officials said it’s not likely the worker had any contact with passengers.