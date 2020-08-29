Bruins' Bruce Cassidy Once Again Complains About Refs After Nick Ritchie's Major PenaltyHead coach Bruce Cassidy believes that in their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins are getting the "short end of the stick."

Bruins Now Facing Elimination, After Lightning Win 3-1 In Game 4The Boston Bruins weren't at their best on Saturday afternoon. Against the Tampa Bay Lightning, that's generally going to lead to a loss. In this case, it has the Bruins one game away from the end of their season.

Nick Ritchie Assessed Five-Minute Major For Boarding Yanni GourdeBruins winger Nick Ritchie was assessed a penalty in the first period of Saturday's Game 4 for avenging what he deemed to be a questionable hit by the opponent. In the second period, he threw a questionable hit of his own.

NHL Addresses Focus On Ending Racism Prior To Games Resuming: 'This Is The Beginning Of A Lot Of Change'Before the puck dropped on Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, the NHL addressed the situation with a clear and concise video presentation explaining the league's goals going forward.

Scherzer Fans 11, Nationals Beat Red Sox 10-2Max Scherzer struck out 11 in six innings and Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick hit back-to-back homers in Washington's five-run third, leading the Nationals to a 10-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.