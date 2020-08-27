BOSTON (CBS) – Stores like Circle Furniture are gearing up for this year’s sales tax holiday in Massachusetts. Georgianna Stevens, manager of Circle Furniture’s Cambridge location, notes, “Annually, companies look forward to this weekend. It’s a terrific opportunity.”
She continued, “This year I think it’s particularly important because of conveying a sense of confidence, a sense of reassurance that businesses are still open, we’re still around.”
On August 29 and 30, most retail items of up to $2,500 purchased in the state for personal use will be tax free, helping both shoppers, and local businesses.
Bill Rennie, Vice President of the Retailer’s Association of Massachusetts, shares, “Over 60 percent of our members are reporting anywhere from 26% to 75% decrease in sales this year over the same sort of 3-4 month period last year.”
The Retailer’s Association of Massachusetts has over 4,000 members. Many are hoping a break from the state’s 6.25% sales tax will entice customers.
Rennie added, “It’s important to shop like jobs depend on it because they do. Retailers in Massachusetts, they employ your neighbors, they employ your family members, and they’re important members of the economy.”
The holiday also applies to items purchased online. “We can offer really soup to nuts under those circumstances,” Georgianna Stevens said. “I’ve done complete rooms virtually and with great success and I know I’m not alone.”
