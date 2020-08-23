Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – President Donald Trump is planning to deliver remarks in New Hampshire on Friday, his campaign announced. The event comes the day after the conclusion of the Republican National Convention.
President Trump announced the event on Sunday.
The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Masks are required at the event and will be provided to all attendees, the Trump campaign said.
President Trump was scheduled to hold an event in Portsmouth earlier this summer, but the rally was postponed.