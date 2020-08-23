Comments
DORCHESTER (CBS) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of Interstate 93 North for hours Saturday night.
Massachusetts State police say a Nissan Altima driven by 39-year-old Ashley Jimenez of Dennis hit a traffic barrier at Exit 14 in Dorchester.
The car spun out of control and struck a Brewster ambulance that was transporting a patient. Several other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier in the day, state police say they received reports of a similar vehicle driving erratically on Route 3.
Troopers found several bottles of alcohol, both open and closed, inside the car.