DORCHESTER (CBS) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of Interstate 93 North for hours Saturday night.

Massachusetts State police say a Nissan Altima driven by 39-year-old Ashley Jimenez of Dennis hit a traffic barrier at Exit 14 in Dorchester.

The scene of a fatal crash in Dorchester. (WBZ-TV)

The car spun out of control and struck a Brewster ambulance that was transporting a patient. Several other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the day, state police say they received reports of a similar vehicle driving erratically on Route 3.

Troopers found several bottles of alcohol, both open and closed, inside the car.

