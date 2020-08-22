Comments
DORCHESTER (CBS) – A seven-vehicle crash that included an ambulance killed at least one person and shut down I-93 Northbound on Saturday night.
Serious injuries have been reported. State police said one person was confirmed dead at the scene. The person was not in the ambulance that was involved in the crash.
Heavy damage to the ambulance #wbz pic.twitter.com/PX1VrVK4Cg
— Carlos Aravena (@camconquistador) August 23, 2020
A child was initially thought to have been ejected during the accident when an empty baby seat was found in one of the vehicles. However, the child was located with one of the parents.
EMS, patrols, crash reconstructions, crime scene personnel and detectives were on the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation