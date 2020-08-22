BROCKTON (CBS) – On Saturday, a citywide curfew went into effect for Brockton residents to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s the safest thing to do, so we can curb the virus,” said one Brockton resident who did not want to give her name.

Mayor Robert Sullivan made the announcement on Facebook on Friday.

“The fact that we’re in a red classification, a high-risk community, is extremely dangerous to the community as a whole,” Sullivan said in his announcement. He said large gatherings and the lack of social distancing “needs to stop.”

The curfew is from 11 p.m.-5 a.m.

However, some people were already breaking the rules at Bent Park, which is closed to residents from 4 p.m.-6 a.m.

The mayor also closed the Edgar Playground after reports of large gatherings there.

A woman who lives nearby said she’s concerned about the spike in cases. “I have to also stay safe. I have to still practice social distancing – mask, hand sanitizer and keeping my hands clean.”

The mayor has created a COVID Enforcement Team and anyone caught violating the curfew will face a $200 fine. Repeat offenders can expect to pay more each time they’re caught.

The curfew does not apply to essential workers or those seeking emergency services.