BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton is enacting a curfew to attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
From 11 p.m.-5 a.m., residents must stay home unless they are essential workers or accessing emergency services.
The city also said it has created a COVID-19 Enforcement team and will begin issuing fines to those who violate the governor’s revised gatherings order or the curfew. The team will also close parks that “have been the site of continued non-compliance with mask requirements and group size limits.” The city has closed the Ash Street Park and James Edgar Playground from 4 p.m.-6 a.m.
Violators will face a $200 fine for the first offense, $350 for the second offense and $500 for the third offense.
Brockton has a 3.52% positivity rate and is labeled high-risk. The city has had 117 positive tests in the last two weeks.