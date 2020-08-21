Comments
RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police have arrested a Brockton man for a June gas station shooting in Randolph.
Antone Jeremiah Messiah, 28, will face several charges, including assault to murder. Police allege Messiah shot a Raynham man in the midsection in the early morning of June 16 in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on Main Street.
The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Messiah was arrested Friday at his home in Brockton on unrelated charges.
“This was a targeted act of violence and we will not tolerate gun violence in our community,” said Randolph Police Chief William Pace.
Apparently Antone Jeremiah Messiah didn’t get the memo from BLM that BLM.