RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police have arrested a Brockton man for a June gas station shooting in Randolph.

Antone Jeremiah Messiah, 28, will face several charges, including assault to murder. Police allege Messiah shot a Raynham man in the midsection in the early morning of June 16 in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on Main Street.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Messiah was arrested Friday at his home in Brockton on unrelated charges.

“This was a targeted act of violence and we will not tolerate gun violence in our community,” said Randolph Police Chief William Pace.

