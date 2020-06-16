RANDOLPH (CBS) – A Raynham man was critically wounded in a shooting a gas station in Randolph early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Seasons convenience store at the Shell station on North Main Street around 2:20 a.m. and found a man lying on the floor in front of the cash register. He had a gunshot wound to his midsection.
Witnesses told officers the 28-year-old man was shot in the parking lot and then walked into the store looking for help. A clerk called 911 and he was rushed to a hospital in Boston.
“Officers have determined that the suspect is a black male who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and fled in a silver Honda Pilot SUV with a black female driving,” Randolph Police said in a statement.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212.
Investigators said they don’t believe this shooting is related to one Saturday night in Randolph where a woman was wounded.
