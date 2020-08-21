BOSTON (CBS) –A federal judge sentenced “Full House” star Lori Loughlin to two months in prison on Friday after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the college admissions scam. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, who was sentenced to five months in prison earlier in the day, were accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to get their daughters admitted as crew recruits to the University of Southern California.
Loughlin grew tearful as she delivered a statement over Zoom video conference to the judge, saying that she was “deeply sorry” for her actions. Video recordings from federal court are not allowed, but you can read Loughlin’s full statement below.
“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.
More broadly, and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally, and the higher education system more specifically. That realization weighs heavily on me.
And while I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption. And I will do everything in my power to redeem myself, and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.
I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”
Emotional? More like well rehearsed, she is allegedly an actress. She should have gotten at least 2 years. Maybe the IRS will step in an file some charges now.
Noobs they could have given the money to the official solicitor. Old money does this constantly. Never would have been a problem.