Celtics Receive No. 14 Pick From Grizzlies In NBA Draft LotteryPick Watching season is over for the Boston Celtics.

Red Sox Hand Orioles 5th Straight Loss 7-1 Behind EovaldiNathan Eovaldi allowed five hits over seven innings, Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland homered and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 7-1 Thursday to extend the Orioles' losing streak to a season-high five games.

Tiger Woods, A Pandemic, An Empty Course -- A Front-Row Seat When Nobody Else Is WatchingInstead of trying to push your way through galleries that are 25 people deep in the summer heat to merely catch a glimpse of Tiger, you can casually walk alongside one of the most famous people in the entire world. So that's what I did.

Gordon Hayward On Ankle Injury: 'It's Definitely Gutting'Gordon Hayward talked with reporters about his sprained ankle on Thursday.

Cam Neely Says Bruins Have Moved On Without Tuukka Rask: 'It's About The Guys That Are Here'On Thursday, one day after the Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes, team president Cam Neely was asked what his reaction was when he got the news from Tuukka Rask.