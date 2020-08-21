BOSTON (CBS) — Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to bribing their daughters’ way into college. The couple will appear separately before a Boston federal court judge via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their decision to plead guilty to paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits came in late May, shortly after the judge rejected their bid to dismiss the case. Under their plea deals, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service while Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.
Giannulli was called “the more active participant in the scheme,” by prosecutors in a memo filed on Monday urging the judge to accept the deals.
The couple has not made any public statements since they were charged in the college admissions cheating scheme last year.
Actress Felicity Huffman was also charged in the scandal. She was sentenced to two weeks behind bars for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s entrance exam score.