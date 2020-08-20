Lots Of Love For Celtics Bench After Leading Game-Changing Run In Game 2 WinWhen it looked like Philadelphia was ready to blow out Boston in Game 2, it was the Celtics reserves who flipped the script and changed the complexion of the game.

Tatum, Celtics Blow Out 76ers In Game 2 To Take 2-0 Series LeadThe Celtics let the 76ers jump out to an early lead, but absolutely demolished Philadelphia the rest of the way off another monster performance by Jayson Tatum.

'Playoff Krejci' On Special Sort Of Hot Streak For BruinsThe 34-year-old Czech is in the midst of one of his best playoff stretches ever. For someone with Krejci's playoff resume, that's really saying something.

Bruins Eliminate Hurricanes, Move On To Second Round With 2-1 WinThe Boston Bruins are moving on. And the Carolina Hurricanes are heading home.

Patrice Bergeron Stuns Hurricanes, Petr Mrazek With Series-Clinching GoalPatrice Bergeron is simply perfect.