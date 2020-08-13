BOSTON (CBS/CNN) – AMC is finally reopening its theaters, and guests will need to spend just 15 cents to get in.

The world’s largest movie theater chain will reopen more than 100 US theaters on August 20, the company said on Thursday.

In order to commemorate its centennial, AMC is offering “movies in 2020 at 1920 prices.” That’s 15 cents a ticket.

AMC closed all of its theaters in the US in March as the pandemic took hold, and the reopening has been delayed several times.

AMC added that it expects to open two-thirds of its more than 600 US theater locations by the time Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet” hits theaters on September 3. AMC’s other US theaters will open “only after authorized to do so by state and local officials,” according to the company.

AMC said that it’s implementing new safety and health measures to help keep moviegoers safe and curb the spread of coronavirus. That includes requiring all guests to wear masks, lowering theater capacity and upgrading ventilation systems.

After opening day, tickets will still be available for cheaper than usual. Tickets for films like “Inception,” “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future” and “The Empire Strikes Back” will cost $5. AMC is bringing back old films since so many new movies have been delayed this year because of the outbreak.

AMC Theaters reopening on August 20 in the Boston area include:

AMC Assembly Row 12

AMC South Bay Center 12

AMC Framingham 16

AMC Tyngsboro 12

AMC Braintree 10

AMC Burlington 10

AMC Boston Common 19

AMC Methuen 20

AMC Liberty Tree Mall 20

Titles scheduled to be shown locally starting next week include classic family hits like The Goonies, Beauty and the Beast, Back to the Future, Black Panther, Grease, Jumanji, and Ghostbusters.

The company, which was founded in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1920, is also offering discounts on concessions like popcorn for $5 through the end of October.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” Adam Aron, AMC’s CEO, said in a statement on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Business’s Frank Pallotta contributed to this report.)