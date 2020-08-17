By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Football was BACK on Monday morning in Foxboro, as the Patriots hit the practice fields in full pads for the first time of 2020. After a whole lot of uncertainty, this moment was a long time coming.

While Monday was as much of a baby step toward the regular season as it was anything else, it was nevertheless a critical juncture in the unique offseason that saw no rookie minicamps, no full-team minicamps, no OTAs and no preseason games. When it comes to getting ready for the regular season — which is less than four weeks away — these days are the critical building blocks toward being ready to go once the cameras are rolling and millions of fans are tuned in.

Reporting on site was limited, as the Patriots abide by various COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of everyone around the team. Here’s what stood out from those reporting from the practice field.

QB TALK

All eyes were, naturally, on the QBs, as the Patriots enter a training camp without Tom Brady for the first time since 1999.

That’s insane.

Anyways, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi said that Cam Newton’s arm looked “lively.”

We saw Newton push the ball a couple of time and the arm looked lively. He threw a sinker to Edelman that the receiver couldn't corral and soon thereafter, the two were seen chopping it up and it appeared Edelman was showing him his footwork on that route. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 17, 2020

Cam, who’s been through a lot in terms of injuries over the past three years, was excited to be out there.

Cam Newton did have one rushing attempt this morning. Faked a handoff and kept it. Burrowed up the middle for a minimal gain. The guy who was as excited as anyone to be in pads today — despite his red non-contact jersey — not shying away from contact there. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 17, 2020

Patriots finishing up their first day of practice in pads. Spirited day focused on the running game. Only a handful of what I would call competitive throws. One of them a deep completion down the middle from Cam Newton to Julian Edelman. A connection Patriots hope can develop. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 17, 2020

The work was split fairly evenly among Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Patriots practice concludes. Lots to digest. Specific to arguably the biggest storyline, the QBs, this is my takeaway: Anyone that watched this practice would not have been able to clearly identify QB1. Top 3 all getting equal reps. Experience in system shows for Stidham/Hoyer. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 17, 2020

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who is always the master of tracking practice stats for QBs, even did some math that showed that Newton and Stidham evened out in terms of starting reps.

QB rotations during 5 team periods on same field: Cam Newton: 3rd, 2nd, 2nd, 1st, 1st (average 1.8). Jarrett Stidham: 2nd, 1st, 1st, 2nd, 3rd (average 1.8). Brian Hoyer: 1st, 3rd, 3rd, 3rd, 2nd (average 2.4). — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 17, 2020

KICKER TALK

Speaking of change, there’s a new kicker in town. With the Stephen Gostkowski era officially over, the Patriots drafted Justin Rohrwasser out of Marshall in the fifth round.

Rohrwasser’s first day with the full team was … not great. The kicker missed two of his five field-goal attempts, and of his makes only barely made it through the uprights.

Justin Rohrwasser kicked a few in a live setting toward the end. Missed one wide left. Missed one wide right. Banked one in. Went 3-for-5 in that period from about 40-50ish yards. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 17, 2020

It’s far too early to sound any panic alarms, of course. But kicking has not really been a preseason concern at all for the Patriots, dating back to … 1997? So Rohrwasser’s kicking will be monitored for sure.

UNKNOWN PLAYER TALK

Every year, someone with a less-than-well-known name stands out on the practice field in training camp. The early leader in the clubhouse for that would be wide receiver Devin Ross.

Brian Hoyer just connected on a 50-plus yard bomb to Devin Ross, who beat Joejuan Williams in live 11-on-11s. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2020

Patriots WR Devin Ross stood out more than I expected him to. He's got some wiggle. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 17, 2020

Devin Ross was your practice player of the day. His deep sideline grab over JoeJuan Williams was the highlight. Hoyer delivered it. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 17, 2020

Ross, 25, was on the Patriots’ practice squad last year, after spending time in previous years on Tennessee’s practice squad. He’s never played in an NFL game. The 5-foot-9, 192-pound receiver had 143 receptions for 1,643 yards and nine touchdowns while at Colorado from 2013-17. His best season came in 2016, when he caught 69 passes for 787 yards and five touchdowns.

DAMIEN HARRIS SZN

Everyone wants to see Damien Harris play, after he was essentially kept in bubble wrap as a rookie. NESN’s Doug Kyed said it was a good day for Harris on Monday.

Patriots rookie running back J.J. Taylor had a tough day. He muffed a punt and dropped a pass. Damien Harris, on the other hand, got a lot of work with Sony Michel and Lamar Miller still on the PUP list. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 17, 2020

ROOKIES ROOKIES ROOKIES ROOKIES

Some rookies — like Harris last year — don’t get to see the field much. Other rookies play a lot.

This year, there may be a few more rookies getting more playing time than usual, what with the high number of free-agent departures and opt-out decisions up and down the roster.

For instance, second-round pick Kyle Dugger’s first year may have been an apprenticeship under a healthy Patrick Chung. But with Chung opting out, Dugger’s sure to see much more action. Likewise, linebacker Josh Uche (also a second-round pick) figures to get some run with Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins all gone.

Interesting to see a youth movement of sorts under way. Kyle Dugger stripped Jakobi Meyers during one drill that resulted in a lap for the second-year wideout. Josh Uche moved around quite a bit. Devin Asiasi getting plenty of extra work with quarterbacks during side sessions. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 17, 2020

Phil Perry mentioned Devin Asiasi there, as tight end figures to be another spot with significant contributions from rookies. That’s out of necessity, as Ryan Izzo was the lone veteran on the roster prior to the addition of two more vets on Monday.

Devin Asiasi had a really strong opening day. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 17, 2020

Devin Asiasi is a big guy pic.twitter.com/XXUVWLhdiC — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 17, 2020

You’ve just got to love those rookie numbers that the Patriots stick on their young players every summer. They look so unnatural.

ABSENCES

Beau Allen, one of the few real free-agent signings made by the Patriots, was not present.

Rookie receiver Jeff Thomas was also absent.

Undrafted free-agent WR Jeff Thomas (Miami) and veteran DT Beau Allen – a possible starter in place of the departed Danny Shelton – are not spotted for start of full-pads practice. RBs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller remain on PUP. A few new faces, too, so signings to come (OL/TE). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 17, 2020

ODDS AND ENDS

The big boss was in attendance for the first day of football in a very long time.

Here we go and Mr Kraft making his way out to the @Patriots practice fields… #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Qnrw8TdykU — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 17, 2020

Julian Edelman’s bright yellow undershirt — a staple of training camp — was present for the practice.

To be clear, not too much can be made about the goings-on at practice in mid-August. But this year, training camp has a slightly different sense of urgency, as players know they won’t have their usual preseason to prepare for September. With just 27 days (and counting) until the Dolphins visit Gillette, Monday was a little bit more important than the usual first day of pads.