BOSTON (CBS) — Hawaii has been taken off the exempt list for the Massachusetts Travel Order. Travelers coming from the state will now have to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in Massachusetts or produce a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours.
They will also have to fill out an online travel form with contact information. Failure to comply could result in a $500 fine per day.
In order for states to be exempt from the order, they must have a positive test rate below 5% on a seven-day rolling average and less than six cases per 100,000 daily, also on a seven-day rolling average.
Rhode Island was initially exempt but was removed from the list last week.